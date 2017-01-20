Stephen Colbert hilariously mocks Rick Perry: ‘Remember when we thought someone could be too dumb to be president’

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist poking fun at former Texas Governor Rick Perry after his recent Senate hearing.

He noted that Perry’s nomination to the Secretary of Energy is a little awkward given Perry wanted to abolish the department just a few short years ago. Perry’s excuse was that he didn’t actually know what the Energy Secretary does.

“Ha! Remember when we thought someone could be too dumb to be president?” Colbert laughed. “Those were good times! Now that he knows what the department does, he likes it! I remember hitting puberty and feeling the same way about my man parts.”

According to a New York Times report, Perry initially thought that the Energy Secretary’s job was as an ambassador to the oil and gas industry. The reality is that the position is in charge of the United States nuclear arsenal.

“As one member of the transition team put it about Perry’s education, ‘It’s been a learning curve,'” Colbert noted. “But come on, how hard could it be? It’s not like understanding our intercontinental ballistic missile system takes a rocket scientist. I mean, the outgoing Secretary, Ernest Moniz is only a nuclear physicist. Meanwhile, in college, Perry studied animal husbandry.”

Colbert also poked fun at Trump after a recent radio interview in which the president-elect explained that people will know America is “great again” because he will tell them.

Watch the full video below: