‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: The internet heaps scorn on Trump for slapping back at Meryl Streep

(Photo: by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump predictably insulted Meryl Streep on Twitter after the actress rebuked him during a speech at the Golden Globes.

Streep strongly criticized Trump, without ever mentioning his name, and defended Hollywood, immigrants and the media as she accepted a lifetime achievement award Sunday night during the televised speech.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said. “It kind of broke my heart.”

“When the powerful use their position to bully others,” she said, “we all lose.”

Trump responded on social media less than 12 hours later in a series of tweets insulting the actress and denying her claims that he’d mocked the gestures and speech of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Other Twitter users were not impressed.

@realDonaldTrump Just the kind of thin skin you want in the Oval Office. #manbaby — Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) January 9, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump honestly, you don't need any help looking bad. — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) January 9, 2017

@CameronAtfield He's going to President in a matter of days yet this is what occupies his mind. Narcissism to the point of deranged. — Ryan (@ryansm_) January 9, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump #MerylStreep, unlike yourself, believes in using her wealth & platform to do good! Take notes📝, you have A LOT to learn. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2017

@Starr690 @realDonaldTrump Took longer than I thought. Is it legal to bet on his tweets? Could make a fortune! — Lisa Taylor (@LD33168) January 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I mean she is no Scott Baio but… — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump My word, man, stop calling people losers – as POTUS you work for every single person in America. Stop embarrassing yourself — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You mocked that journalist in the same way that Alec Baldwin mocks you, except his impressions are hilarious. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 9, 2017