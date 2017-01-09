Quantcast

‘Stop embarrassing yourself’: The internet heaps scorn on Trump for slapping back at Meryl Streep

Travis Gettys

09 Jan 2017 at 07:13 ET                   
(Photo: by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
(Photo: by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump predictably insulted Meryl Streep on Twitter after the actress rebuked him during a speech at the Golden Globes.

Streep strongly criticized Trump, without ever mentioning his name, and defended Hollywood, immigrants and the media as she accepted a lifetime achievement award Sunday night during the televised speech.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said. “It kind of broke my heart.”

“When the powerful use their position to bully others,” she said, “we all lose.”

Trump responded on social media less than 12 hours later in a series of tweets insulting the actress and denying her claims that he’d mocked the gestures and speech of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Other Twitter users were not impressed.

