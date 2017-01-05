Texas chiropractor who admitted sex abuse accused of raping ex-employee: ‘I got a little carried away’

Thuy Pete Nguyen (YouTube)

A Texas chiropractor who admitted to sexually abusing a patient nearly a decade ago has been accused of raping a former employee.

The former employee filed a civil suit last week in Travis County that alleges Thuy Pete Nguyen raped her Sept. 4, 2015, at his South Austin clinic, reported the Austin American-Statesman.

The 45-year-old Nguyen, who owns the Texas Pain Network, admitted in 2008 to inappropriately touching a patient during treatment about two years earlier and then calling her later to apologize.

“I got a little carried away,” Nguyen told the woman, according to police.

He pleaded guilty in that case to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to seven years of probation.

The former employee’s lawsuit claims Nguyen previously forced her to perform oral sex on him and showed her video of himself masturbating to pornography.

The suit claims the woman sought medical treatment after the chiropractor raped her.

Nguyen was placed on seven years of probation in the previous case by the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners, which required a woman to be present during treatment of a female patient under the terms of his probation.

His probation was lifted in July 2015 — about six weeks before the employee says he raped her.

Nguyen has not been charged with a criminal offense in connection with the former employee’s claims.

The state board was unaware of the latest allegations, the executive director said.

The woman began working for Nguyen in February 2015, and she claims in her lawsuit that the chiropractor pestered her for sex almost immediately afterward and almost any time he did not have an appointment scheduled.