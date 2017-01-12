Texas Republican thinks Russian hackers for Trump are basically the same as Mexican singers for Clinton

Rep. Mike Conaway (Facebook)

A Texas Republican compared alleged Russian efforts on behalf of Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton’s use of Mexican singers and entertainers during her own campaign.

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Midland), who serves on the House intelligence committee, said Clinton’s efforts to attract Latino voters was no different than Russian hackers acting on orders from Vladimir Putin to help put Trump in the White House, reported the Dallas Morning News.

“Harry Reid and the Democrats brought in Mexican soap opera stars, singers and entertainers who had immense influence in those communities into Las Vegas, to entertain, get out the vote and so forth,” Conaway told the newspaper. “Those are foreign actors, foreign people, influencing the vote in Nevada. You don’t hear the Democrats screaming and saying one word about that.”

The Mexican singer and entertainer Vicente Fernández recorded a song during the campaign in support of Clinton, and he joined the California-based band Los Tigres del Norte and American-born Mexican actress Angélica María at a “fiesta” after the third debate, in Las Vegas.

Conaway insisted that a hostile foreign government clandestinely stealing data to influence the election was essentially the same thing as asking foreign-born entertainers to publicly promote a presidential campaign.

“Sure it is, it’s foreign influence,” Conaway said. “If we’re worried about foreign influence, let’s have the whole story.”