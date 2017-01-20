The perfect video for the conflicted and disappointed Obama voter

Born and raised on the mean streets of New York City's Upper West Side, Katie Halper is a comedian, writer and filmmaker. She is the host of the Katie Halper Show on WBA1, writes for places like The Nation, Feministing, Jezebel and appears on places like MSNBC, RT, Sirius radio (which hung up on her once). Katie's had her photo taken with Rudy Giuliani and was called "cute and somewhat brainy" by the National Review.

As someone who voted for Barack Obama twice, self-identifies as a feminist and as a Bernie Bro (a label I’ve reclaimed), I’m having some mixed emotions about our, gulp, last president. But I won’t be pontificating on that right now. Like so many great thinkers, leaders, and revolutionaries before me, I will turn to the power of song… specifically, a Rihanna song, called Stay, and the epic bath-tub-based music video which it birthed.

I invite you, dear progressive or Leftist or neoliberal-phobe, to sing along, which you can, thanks to the subtitles I provided and which I’m copying and pasting below. I also wrote the lyrics and recorded the song and filmed myself in the bath. In case you’re curious about “the process.”

VERSE #1

Never had Obama fever

a skeptical hopeful believer.

I threw my hands on the lever pulled it two times for Obama

I knew he wasn’t perfect but that I thought that he’d be bolder. You droned and deported and bailed out the banks through Tim Geitner

but at least you gave us DACA and finally protected some Artic Water…. CHORUS #1

You are a neolib and kind of hawkish

but Something in the way you move

makes me feel like I can’t live without you

and Trump is really scary.

And I want you to stay

VERSE #1

It’s not universal healthcare you’ve given.

But it helped young people & those who live with preconditions.

On and on I raq , Yemen and Afghanistan go.

Tell me know, tell me know, tell me know when will Guantánamo close?CHORUS #2

You slowjammed TPP and you are corporate

but something in the way you move

makes me feel like I can’t live without you

and Trump is really scary

I want you to stay

Your hair looks so good gray.

So I really think you should stay.