‘This is a death sentence for me’: Patients react in horror to GOP’s late-night Obamacare repeal

Republicans in the Senate took a major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday night, while simultaneously voting down proposed amendments to make sure people with preexisting conditions could still get coverage.

On Thursday morning, many people who can only get health care thanks to the ACA took to Twitter to express their horror that the GOP is going full speed ahead with gutting the healthcare legislation without having anything close to an alternative that would keep them covered.

“As a breast cancer survivor, this is a death sentence for me,” one woman tweeted at Rep. Keith Ellison (D -MN) on Thursday.

And she wasn’t alone, as many people who benefit from the ACA used the hashtag #SaveTheACA to tell the world about how they will literally die if they can’t get access to health care once the ACA is gone.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

@keithellison As a breast cancer survivor, this is a death sentence for me. — Amelia (@AmeliaEarhart1) January 12, 2017

@keithellison as a brain tumor survivor, I have no idea what it will mean for me https://t.co/zYLni6uk7h — RISE UP RISE UP (@reifman) January 12, 2017

As a Stage 3 cancer survivor I'm ineligible for life insurance and soon won't be able to afford health insurance. Is this how "great" feels? — Ron Krasnow (@BrooklynRon) January 12, 2017

I have cystic fibrosis. If the ACA is repealed people like me will lose coverage. People like me will die. #SavetheACA — Mike T 🏳️‍🌈 (@MikeIsntTrash) January 12, 2017

As a veteran my health insurance is covered under the ACA. #SavetheACA — Regular Sized Renee (@HeyReeenee) January 12, 2017

ACA is not perfect but it saved me & millions of others with pre-existing conditions. Improve it, but don't take it away. Please. #SaveACA — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) January 12, 2017

@MsPackyetti my dad has cancer (in remission). He had no ins & was denied before ACA. He almost died. ACA literally saved his life. #saveACA — Coree (@ccookbr) January 12, 2017

I have a chronic disease. #SaveACA means I can be self-employed with coverage and schedule work around my illness. Without it? Who knows. https://t.co/1o37lzMd8K — Jen ish (@ThatJenMoseley) January 12, 2017