‘Trump believes Julian Assange over the CIA’: Ex-DOD spokesman says ‘we will be less safe’ on Jan. 20

David Edwards

04 Jan 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
George Little (Department of Defense)
George Little (Department of Defense)

A former spokesperson for the Department of Defense and the CIA warned this week that the U.S. would be “less safe” after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, George Little noted that Trump had recently sided with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over U.S. intelligence officials about whether Russia had stolen emails from Democrats in order to influence the presidential election.

Trump’s tweet, which was quickly deleted, repeated Assange’s assertion that “a 14 year old could have hacked” Clinton’s campaign manager. U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly pointed to Russia as the source for the stolen information.

“Let’s stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA,” Little wrote. “On Jan. 20 we will be less safe.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
