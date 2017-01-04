‘Trump believes Julian Assange over the CIA’: Ex-DOD spokesman says ‘we will be less safe’ on Jan. 20

George Little (Department of Defense)

A former spokesperson for the Department of Defense and the CIA warned this week that the U.S. would be “less safe” after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, George Little noted that Trump had recently sided with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange over U.S. intelligence officials about whether Russia had stolen emails from Democrats in order to influence the presidential election.

Trump’s tweet, which was quickly deleted, repeated Assange’s assertion that “a 14 year old could have hacked” Clinton’s campaign manager. U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly pointed to Russia as the source for the stolen information.

“Let’s stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA,” Little wrote. “On Jan. 20 we will be less safe.”

Let's stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA. On Jan. 20 we will be less safe. https://t.co/3qhDLjuGMk — George Little (@georgelittledc) January 4, 2017

No PEOTUS in our history has ever mocked his own intelligence community so openly or so often. https://t.co/YAZv1h1FFi — George Little (@georgelittledc) January 4, 2017

(h/t: The Hill)