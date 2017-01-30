Trump blames protesters and Delta computer outage for mass chaos at airports triggered by Muslim ban

Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Chaos erupted over the weekend at major airports across America after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday night that barred citizens from seven different Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to let America know that all of the disruptions they saw at airports for the past couple of days were not his fault.

“Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer,” Trump wrote. “Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump then went on to explain that there is “nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country,” and he pointed out that this was a major issue that he campaigned on.

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump has been getting slammed by lawmakers in both parties for not only the contents of his executive order barring citizens from the seven countries, but also for the execution of that order that created mass confusion among border protection agents.

Among other things, top White House strategist Steve Bannon reportedly overruled recommendations by the Department of Homeland Security and pushed to restrict green card holders’ entry into the country, which caused significant distress for permanent legal residents trying to get back home over the weekend.