Trump hires former ‘Apprentice’ celeb Omarosa for White House position

Omarosa Manigault on Shutterstock

President-elect Donald Trump has tabbed former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault to join him in the White House, the Associated Press is reporting.

According to reports, the former reality show contestant will focus on public engagement and outreach.

During the campaign, Manigault was responsible as the director of African-American Outreach saying, “I’m happy to take up that cause for Donald Trump.”

Manigault has been part of Trump’s transition team, tasked with staffing the president-elect’s administration.