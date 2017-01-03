Quantcast

Trump hires former ‘Apprentice’ celeb Omarosa for White House position

Tom Boggioni

03 Jan 2017 at 17:33 ET                   
President-elect Donald Trump has tabbed former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault to join him in the White House, the Associated Press is reporting.

According to reports, the former reality show contestant will focus on public engagement and outreach.

During the campaign, Manigault was responsible as the director of African-American Outreach saying, “I’m happy to take up that cause for Donald Trump.”

Manigault has been part of Trump’s transition team, tasked with staffing the president-elect’s administration.

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
