Trump offers odd denial of pee-pee-gate: ‘I was never even in that room for that period of time’

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Donald Trump went into further detail about the unverified report that he hired prostitutes in Russia to urinate on a bed President Barack Obama once slept in.

“It’s fake news. It’s all fake news,” an animated Trump told Fox News’s Ainsley Earhardt in an interview. “You know, I can say something about George Washington, I can say something about Abraham Lincoln, I can say something about you. I can just — fake news and [the CIA] shouldn’t have been a part of it.”

Trump told Earhardt that he accepts CIA Director John Brennan’s denial that he had anything to do with the leak of the unverified report of Trump’s relationships in Russia.

“It’s made up. Never existed. Never happened,” Trump continued, speaking specifically about the unverified report regarding the prostitutes. “And the reason I say that so strongly because nothing is ever going to show up. There’s never going to be a tape that shows up. There’s never going to be anything that shows up. Now, I would be very embarrassed if a tape actually showed up, saying something like that. It would be double embarrassed because I’m saying there is no tape. There is no event. I was never even in that room for that period of time.”

Trump reiterated that “they” made up the unverified report.

“It started with the Republican Party when they tried to beat me in the nomination and it went on. The Democrats took over the work, supposedly,” Trump continued. “And by the intelligence giving it credence by just even talking about it — it was very inappropriate. So I don’t know who the leaker was. I have no idea, but it’s fake news.”

You can watch the full interview below: