Trump echoes Kremlin on foreign collusion: ‘Russia just said’ reports are ‘UTTER NONSENSE’

Donald Trump cited the Kremlin to deny new reports that Russia had gathered compromising information about his financial and personal background.

Multiple sources confirmed to CNN that both Trump and President Barack Obama were told last week that a British intelligence source claimed Russia had been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” the president-elect for years.

Buzzfeed published a 35-page document that was purported to be the full dossier presented to the president and the president-elect detailing those claims, which included allegations that Russians had exploited “Trump’s personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ‘kompromat’ (compromising material) on him.”

Trump angrily dismissed those reports Tuesday evening, in all-capital letters, as “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

He also retweeted his attorney, Michael Cohen, who denied that he’d visited Prague in August to meet secretly with Kremlin officials.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the allegations at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, such information isn’t consistent with reality and is nothing but an absolute fantasy,” the spokesman said, adding the documents were a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.”

That’s exactly what Trump said in a series of tweets starting at about 7:30 a.m.

“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!” the president-elect tweeted.

Trump then claimed he had no business dealings with Russia, which contradicts numerous reports and his own son, who said in 2008 that “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.”

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me,” Trump tweeted. “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

Trump is scheduled to give his first news conference in 167 days on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?” Trump tweeted.