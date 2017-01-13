Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump picks Maryland US attorney Rod Rosenstein for No. two job at Justice Department

Reuters

13 Jan 2017 at 19:38 ET                   
Vice President-elect Mike Pence is seen in the background as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vice President-elect Mike Pence is seen in the background as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Maryland, for the job of deputy attorney general, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

If confirmed in the No. 2 spot at the Justice Department, Rosenstein would be in charge of any investigation into Hillary Clinton, after Trump’s choice for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he would recuse himself from any Clinton-related matters.

Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost the presidential election to Republican Trump, was the subject of a federal investigation into her use of a private email server that ended without any charges being filed.

Rosenstein was appointed to his current post by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005, and remained there during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Tamir Rice
Next on Raw Story >
Administrative charges filed against officers involved in lethal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+