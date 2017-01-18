Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump snubs ethical norms because we’ve forgotten why they matter

The Conversation

18 Jan 2017 at 14:22 ET                   
US Republican candidate Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 19, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)
US Republican candidate Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 19, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

By Elizabeth C. Tippett, Assistant Professor, School of Law, University of Oregon. Let’s be honest. Conflicts of interest are boring. The president-elect knows this. In fact, he’s banking on it. Instead of addressing his conflicts in a meaningful way at his press conference last week, Trump pointed to a stack of folders behind him. He then…

About the Author
Tom Price and Elizabeth Warren (Screengrab / CNN)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Warren fiercely grills Trump pick Price for pushing bills that would benefit his stocks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+