Trump snubs ethical norms because we’ve forgotten why they matter
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Elizabeth C. Tippett, Assistant Professor, School of Law, University of Oregon. Let’s be honest. Conflicts of interest are boring. The president-elect knows this. In fact, he’s banking on it. Instead of addressing his conflicts in a meaningful way at his press conference last week, Trump pointed to a stack of folders behind him. He then…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion