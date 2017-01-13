Trump White House will have a designated ‘glam room’ for hair, make-up and wardrobe

Melania Trump (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock, Inc.)

According to Melania Trump’s makeup artist Nicole Bryl, the Trump transition is already talking about making a designated “glam room” in the historic home to accommodate “hair, makeup, and wardrobe,” Us Weekly reported Friday.

“Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient since great lighting can make or break any look,” Bryl said.

She also revealed that it typically takes “about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus” to do Mrs. Trump’s makeup. “Glam room” is a term that was popularized by the Kardashians.

Each First Lady makes her mark on the White House. Jacquelyn Kennedy raised independent funding to help with a total restoration of the White House in the early 1960s. A key component of her work was to find some of the furniture that was in the White House during the time of great presidents.

A young Margaret Truman was playing the piano in a sitting room when part of it fell through the floor. The White House was said to be overrun by termites.

“The White House is still about to fall in,” President Harry Truman wrote to his sister. “Margaret’s sitting room floor broke in two but didn’t fall through the family dining room ceiling. They propped it up and fixed it. Now my bathroom is about to fall into the red parlor. They won’t let me sleep in my bedroom or use the bath. I’m using Old Abe’s bed and it is very comfortable.”

A massive reconstruction project began to repair the building, which included digging down several stories and shoring up the exterior of the house for security purposes.

Creating a “glam room” is certainly a new take on leaving a First Lady’s mark on the home known as “The People’s House.”

The soon-to-be First Lady previously said that she would not be moving into the White House, however. It’s unclear who will be using the “glam room.”