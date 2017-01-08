Twitter suspends ‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli for stalking Teen Vogue editor online

Turing CEO Martin Shkreli

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager known as “Pharma bro,” has been suspended by Twitter for stalking and harassing a Teen Vogue writer and editor, New York Magazine is reporting.

Shkreli gained national notoriety when he purchased the rights to a life-saving medication in 2015 and jacked up the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. Since that time he has been indicted on federal security fraud charges and has become somewhat of a Twitter and social media celebrity by trolling random people and acting out to get attention.

According to NYM, the former hedge-funder direct-messaged writer and editor Lauren Duca after seeing her battle with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Shkreli asked Duca to accompany him to president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, with Duca publicly tweeting back at him: “I would rather eat my own organs.”

In response Shkreli has continued to tweet at Duca after changing his online bio to read: “also i have a small crush on @laurenduca (hope she doesn’t find out).”

The final straw for Duca came when the former pharma exec tweeted a photo-collage of Duca, and changed his profile picture to one of Duca with her husband — but with his own head photoshopped in.

Duca responded by tweeting the images to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, writing “How is this allowed,” and on Sunday afternoon Shkreli’s account had been shut down.

Speaking with Buzzfeed News, Duca said, “He’s an entitled creep and absolutely deserves to have his account suspended — perhaps indefinitely.”

See Duca’s tweets below:

I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017