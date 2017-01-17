U.N. nominee Haley to blast world body over Israel: prepared testimony

Reuters 17 Jan 2017 at 17:05 ET

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations will blast the world body over its treatment of Israel at her Senate confirmation hearing, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,” Republican South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said in the opening remarks for her appearance on Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)

