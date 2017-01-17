Viral video brilliantly debunks Trump’s tweets about John Lewis’s district

The beautiful Atlanta skyline (Shutterstock)

If Donald Trump could find time in his busy schedule of insulting civil rights icons, Gold Star families, women, China, and various American heroes, his first step, after his breathtakingly offensive tweets against Represenative John Lewis and Atlanta's 5th Congressional District, might be to actually visit the area he called "falling apart" and "crime ridden." The 5th district of Atlanta Georgia, as the Atlanta Journal Constitution notes, is "home to the King Center and numerous other popular, high-profile attractions: the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, the Georgia Aquarium, the Georgia Dome, the World of Coca-Cola Museum and the Center for Civil and Human Rights, to name a few." That trip seems unlikely for a president-elect who can't bear not to sleep in his own bed (except in Moscow, perhaps), so an intrepid reporter named Annalise Kaylor did him a favor and took footage of the neighborhood herself.

Armed with a camera, a smirk, and a surplus of sarcasm, she found clean streets, beautiful parks, and contented residents of various backgrounds, surprising no one, except perhaps the president elect himself. For a slightly more nuanced but no less delighftul look at the district, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to multiple residents, like Noreal Johnson, who said, while admitting that yes, his neighborhood, like most, always has room for improvement, “I love my community. I live and work here. In the last five years, I’ve seen the crime rate go down." Not that you'd know it from the president-elect who refers to "the inner cities" and "the blacks" like both are part of a distant, frightening planet that he's never experienced because they exist outside the gilded walls of his tower.

His next statement should serve as a warning to us all “At the end of the day, Donald has no idea. And that’s the scary part of him.”

Scarier still, he has no desire to get a clue.

Watch the video, which has 176,000 views and 2,700 and counting, below.