Watch Anderson Cooper ridicule Trump for tweeting Meryl Streep is ‘overrated’

CNN host Anderson Cooper -- CNN screengrab

While CNN host Anderson Cooper gave an assist to Trump advocate Kayliegh McEnany defending Donald Trump’s attack on actress Meryl Streep, he drew the line at Trump calling the most decorated actress of her time “overrated.”

After McEnany fought with the members of the panel who insisted that Trump had ridiculed New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski who is disabled, with the Trump booster insisting, “that’s a subject of debate,” the CNN host weighed in with his own problem with Trump’s widely derided tweet.

“My point is that his comeback is ‘She’s overrated’ is like,” Cooper said. “Really? That’s what the comeback is?”

CNN regular Kirsten Powers jumped in to add that Trump’s tweet was “adolescent.”

Watch the video below via CNN: