Watch President Barack Obama hold his last press conference from the White House

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the podium after speaking to journalists during his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Two days before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, outgoing President Barack Obama will take questions from the press from the White House briefing room for the last time.

Finishing up eight years in the White House, Obama leaves office with one of the highest approval ratings in modern history.

The outgoing president is expected to address his legacy as well as his controversial decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the video below via YouTube: