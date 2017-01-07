Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘We can pretty much do whatever we want to right now’: Republicans plot their course on rising ‘sea of red’ in state capitals

Pro Publica

07 Jan 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
Scott Walker speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention
Scott Walker speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention

Shortly after the November election, with the nation’s political attention focused on the Trump transition, an influential advocacy group met outside Washington to discuss how to leverage the extraordinary shift of power to Republicans in the rest of the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council — a nonprofit better known as ALEC — briefed its members…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
2016-11-13T003215Z_1_LYNXMPECAC00N_RTROPTP_4_USA-ELECTION-PROTESTS
Next on Raw Story >
You can expect a virtual mainstream media blackout of the Trump Inauguration protests — here’s why
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+