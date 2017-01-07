‘We can pretty much do whatever we want to right now’: Republicans plot their course on rising ‘sea of red’ in state capitals
Shortly after the November election, with the nation’s political attention focused on the Trump transition, an influential advocacy group met outside Washington to discuss how to leverage the extraordinary shift of power to Republicans in the rest of the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council — a nonprofit better known as ALEC — briefed its members…
