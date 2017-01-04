‘When can I swing by for my pap smear?’: GOPer mocked for anti-Obamacare Twitter poll gone horribly wrong

A prominent foe of the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — got a lesson on Twitter Wednesday when she attempted an online poll about repeal and didn’t get the response she no doubt expected.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) made an appearance Tuesday on CNN where she was put on the spot when she claimed the gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics of the was “draining the swap.”

Perhaps to take the sting out of that star-turn — particularly after the GOP backed off the bill — Blackburn returned to what is her strong point: bashing Obamacare.

On Twitter she wrote, “Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement,” accompanied by a poll.

What she got back was 84 percent of poll-takers saying they didn’t want to see Obamacare repealed.

Then came the ridicule and the advice.

Screenshot of tweet and responses below:

Not sure this is how you hoped your poll would go, @MarshaBlackburn pic.twitter.com/c3gdFK7tlw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 4, 2017

@MarshaBlackburn You are supposed to tell us what you are replacing it with. Are you admitting you have nothing in its stead?? — montag (@buffaloon) January 3, 2017

@buffaloon @MarshaBlackburn She avoids direct questions: she will tell you that what you meant to ask was, Was Obama egg-hatched in Kenya? — mark ledbetter (@ledbettermark) January 4, 2017

@MarshaBlackburn Cancer survivor. Lost everything due to illness. Without OC, if I get sick again, I'll die, in debt. — Nasty Woman (@NoTrumpJewel) January 3, 2017

@MarshaBlackburn What time can I swing by for my pap smear? No doubt you have a doctor. What about us? They won't accept us w/o insurance. — liberalgranny50 (@peppersandeggs) January 3, 2017

One person offered up a suggestion for Blackburn to consider: