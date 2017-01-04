Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘When can I swing by for my pap smear?’: GOPer mocked for anti-Obamacare Twitter poll gone horribly wrong

Tom Boggioni

04 Jan 2017 at 18:53 ET                   
Marsha Blackburn speaks to Fox News

A prominent foe of the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — got a lesson on Twitter Wednesday when she attempted an online poll about repeal and didn’t get the response she no doubt expected.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) made an appearance Tuesday on CNN where she was put on the spot when she claimed the gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics of the was “draining the swap.”

Perhaps to take the sting out of that star-turn — particularly after the GOP backed off the bill — Blackburn returned to what is her strong point: bashing Obamacare.

On Twitter she wrote, “Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement,” accompanied by a poll.

What she got back was 84 percent of poll-takers saying they didn’t want to see Obamacare repealed.

Then came the ridicule and the advice.

Screenshot of tweet and responses below:

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 2.35.05 PM

One person offered up a suggestion for Blackburn to consider:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Harris County Precinct Facebook post (Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
Texas cop calls out racist Facebook trolls for assuming US-born Latino suspect is ‘illegal’ and should be deported
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+