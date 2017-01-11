Whoopi nails Trump over intel report: ‘He’s been showered with allegations’

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" (Photo: Screen capture)

A portion of ‘The View’ was pre-empted by Donald Trump’s press conference today, but what didn’t air nationally revealed that the co-hosts had some clever words for the president-elect.

“He’s been showered with allegations,” Whoopi Goldberg joked of the report. “Is this a golden opportunity for Democrats or will he be able to clean up these leaks?”

Goldberg noted that when claims were being made about President Barack Obama being a secret Muslim and belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood, Trump and conservatives ran with the so-called “fake news.” Now that the shoe is on the other foot, they’re crying “fake news.”

“Well, we’re going to run with this too,” co-host Joy Behar said laughing. “I’ve got my running shoes on.”

Goldberg noted that the Russians are saying that these claims are unsubstantiated and unverified rumors, but co-host Sunny Hoskin remarked that one must consider the source of the denial.

“I think that the ex-CIA acting director, his name is Michael Morell, said this morning that they do appear to be intelligence reports from an MI6 British intelligence officer,” Hoskin continued. “So, while they’re unsubstantiated and unsourced or unconfirmed, I think what we really need to be concerned about is the fact that our now future president could possibly be compromised by our Russian adversary. And they could have information that could, I guess, blackmail him?”

Behar cited another of her own sources that told her that Trump owes millions to the Russians for investments and property. Putting him in the presidency ultimately puts him and the United States in the position to be able to be manipulated by the Russians. Her example is that the sanctions could be lifted to use American policies to help pay Russian debts.

Even co-host Jedediah Bila was concerned about the allegations, calling it outright “collusion” between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

“You know, a lot of people that opposed Hillary Clinton, opposed her because they felt that, as a result of this email leak that she was potentially compromised and untrustworthy,” Bila said. “Not only that, but there could have been foreign involvement. All of these questions conservatives rose, which I think were justified, came up. Now many of those people, all of the sudden, don’t have a problem with any of these stories. You know? Question everything right now. Everything that comes out, you need to question it and you need to let investigators do their job.”

Co-host Sara Haines explained that a more important message to her is that Russia is proving how easy it is to come in and divide a nation with these new allegations.

“You plant one seed and it grows like wildfire and everyone jumps on,” Haines said. She continued, explaining that because the U.S. is not “one unit” right now, anyone can pop in and destabilize any American party with any information and divide us all.

Bila cited Trump’s recent tweet that quoted Russia saying the report was fabricated.

“Maybe don’t quote Russia, don’t cite Russia as a verifiable source,” she said.

“Why would Russia admit to gathering compromising information,” Hoskin agreed.

Goldberg brought it back around to Clinton and those who jumped on her for reports that weren’t factual. “They’re giving this a pass, saying, ‘Well, it’s not really real.’ Well, here’s the deal, I’m taking it like it might be real. And I don’t want you compromising my country for your gain.”

Behar agreed, asking the Republican Party to show their patriotism on this issue.

Watch the full exchange below: