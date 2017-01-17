Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Wyoming is basically trying to outlaw clean energy

Popular Science

17 Jan 2017 at 08:13 ET                   
Wind Turbines (Shutterstock)
Wind Turbines (Shutterstock)

Solar and wind would be penalized under proposed law Wikimedia Wind turbines It’s often said that in New Zealand, there are more sheep than people. In Wyoming, there’s way more energy than people. The state, the least populous in the U.S., ranks second in overall energy production; first in coal production; fourth in natural gas; and…

About the Author
Mark Lamont Hill and Bruce Levell (CNN)
Next on Raw Story >
CNN panel goes off the rails when Marc Lamont Hill slams Trump apologist as ‘mediocre Negro’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+