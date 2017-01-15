‘You are so predictable’: Twitter excoriates Trump over weekly anti-SNL tweets

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

Republican President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at Saturday Night Live on Sunday, calling it “the worst of NBC”.

Trump was apparently stung by Alec Baldwin’s latest impression of Trump doing a press conference in which he refused to discuss “Russian pee pee parties” — an allusion to a controversial dossier released last week that claimed the Russian government is holding explosive kompromat (compromising materials) on the former reality TV star.

Entertainment Weekly said that on Sunday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

This has become something of a routine for Trump, who can be counted on to spend at least part of each Saturday night or Sunday complaining on Twitter about how the long-running NBC sketch comedy show has treated him.

This Sunday, Twitter users wasted no time in going on the attack.

Damn right #SNL is funny — an accurate reflection of Donald Trump's nasty-azz life/persona… pic.twitter.com/9PuXs6Awo1 — ⬅️ "Amazing grace." (@CindyInChicago) January 15, 2017

Trump: SNL is the worst show of all time. Total hit job. Sad!

SNL: pic.twitter.com/g08Fzip8D9 — Loose Seal (@TheOtherLucille) January 15, 2017

And this tweet is why we love SNL so much. You are so predictable D. Trump. #trumpisababy https://t.co/JlRJOgV5AP — Super C (@candilindley) January 15, 2017

@pauljholden Lucky Trump isn't too busy these days. Watching SNL and tweeting about how bad it is must be VERY important — Simon Parker (@simon_j_parker) January 15, 2017

Trump is making SNL a must watch. Does he know that? Even his supporters will watch to see the context of his tweets. https://t.co/IlsWoAosPA — Llama (@orbislame) January 15, 2017

Donald Trump's first act as president: cancelling SNL because he can't handle being made fun of — zoie (@zoiebeall15) January 15, 2017

I wonder if Trump just has a weekly reminder set on his phone like, "remember to talk shit about SNL on Twitter~" — Hannah (@hannahgreyjoy) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @NBCNews what's wrong Comrade Trump. Can't take a joke ? You sure like to dish it out. SNL is great — Hairy Biker (@HairyBiker2) January 15, 2017

Has Donald Trump ever told a joke? Made someone laugh? It is rare to come across someone with zero happiness in their life. STFU about SNL. https://t.co/d8R299LjpB — Liberals Are Cool (@LiberalsAreCool) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @NBCNews Only problem SNL Wardrobe has is that they cannot find "THIN ENOUGH SKIN FOR BALDWIN's TRUMP! — Sharon Shell (@sharonpshell) January 15, 2017

We all must laugh at pathetic Trump. This is our president? Really? Still shaking my head in #Disbelief. SNL scripts write themselves. https://t.co/kdQLfbA8cO — RLee (@music53) January 15, 2017

I like how Trump hates SNL but tweets about it every week. What's that saying about bad publicity? — Caleb Newman (@shipatadistance) January 15, 2017

TV Guide editor Alex Zalben mocked Trump by pretending he was a reader submitting a show recap.

Hi @realDonaldTrump: TV recaps/reviews must be delivered immediately after airing, otherwise you miss the news cycle. We'll have to pass. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2017

Furthermore, this review is unfocused (is it about SNL, or NBC News, or something else? Choose one, please), and clearly underdeveloped. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2017

I'd also recommend using specifics, and provide constructive criticsm, versus these spotty, indefensible half-thoughts. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2017

Ultimately, this barely works as a tweet, let alone a review of a TV show. I don't see much of a career for you in a job involving criticism — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2017

I'd recommend reading TV recaps on some sites you regularly frequent and think: what makes them work? And why are your recaps NOT working? — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 15, 2017