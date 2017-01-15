Quantcast

‘You are so predictable’: Twitter excoriates Trump over weekly anti-SNL tweets

David Ferguson

15 Jan 2017 at 19:12 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

Republican President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at Saturday Night Live on Sunday, calling it “the worst of NBC”.

Trump was apparently stung by Alec Baldwin’s latest impression of Trump doing a press conference in which he refused to discuss “Russian pee pee parties” — an allusion to a controversial dossier released last week that claimed the Russian government is holding explosive kompromat (compromising materials) on the former reality TV star.

Entertainment Weekly said that on Sunday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

This has become something of a routine for Trump, who can be counted on to spend at least part of each Saturday night or Sunday complaining on Twitter about how the long-running NBC sketch comedy show has treated him.

This Sunday, Twitter users wasted no time in going on the attack.

TV Guide editor Alex Zalben mocked Trump by pretending he was a reader submitting a show recap.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Bassist Justin Biltonen of the band 3 Doors Down (Shutterstock.com)
