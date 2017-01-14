‘You’re not a quarter of the man he is’: Internet shreds Trump for smearing civil rights icon John Lewis

Donald Trump, John Lewis -- (Shutterstock/screen capture)

President-elect Donald Trump was up bright and early on Saturday and immediately hopped on Twitter to attack Georgia Congressman John Lewis (D) after the civil rights hero questioned the legitimacy of his presidency in light of reports of Russian involvement in the election.

In a Friday interview on Meet the Press, Lewis claimed that allegations about Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf have stained his presidency and it can’t be erased.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” said Lewis, who was instrumental in organizing the Selma marches in 1965 that led to his arrest and a beating by police. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Saturday morning Trump returned fire in a two-part tweet, writing: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Going after one of the heroes of the civil rights movement who has gone on to have a distinguished career in the House of Representatives was too much for many on Twitter to take — particularly coming on Martin Luther King weekend.

Trump’s tweets and responses to the president-elect below:

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

@bbogaard @justinhendrix @realDonaldTrump An American hero like you will NEVER be, Your Yellowness — Fake President (@AloisiusBarnes) January 14, 2017

People like Donald Trump are the reason civil rights heroes like John Lewis exist. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 14, 2017

Donald Trump says John Lewis is all talk. Here's a picture of John Lewis being beaten by a state trooper on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965. pic.twitter.com/yi81OktNhW — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 14, 2017

How many Senate Republicans will condemn Trump for what he said about John Lewis & then vote to confirm Jeff Sessions for attorney general? — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) January 14, 2017

Trump based his candidacy – from day one – on opposing every single thing John Lewis has ever stood for. Every single thing. — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) January 14, 2017

So Trump said civil rights ICON John Lewis is all talk no action? Quoting Nene Leakes "is your wig squeezing your head to tight heifer?" lol — JaiRich (@JaiRich) January 14, 2017

Donald Trump on John Lewis: " All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!" pic.twitter.com/ykGp3FUHDY — Yashar (@yashar) January 14, 2017

Donald J Trump isn't a quarter of the man John Lewis is today, he can attack reporters and movie stars, but John Lewis marched for me! — WhoDatTiliDIE (@IAmGramblingMan) January 14, 2017

Trump insulting American hero John Lewis is beyond disrespectful. It's evil. Inhumane. And indefensible. #AMJoy — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 14, 2017