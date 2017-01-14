Quantcast

‘You’re not a quarter of the man he is’: Internet shreds Trump for smearing civil rights icon John Lewis

Tom Boggioni

14 Jan 2017 at 10:31 ET                   
Donald Trump, John Lewis -- (Shutterstock/screen capture)
Donald Trump, John Lewis -- (Shutterstock/screen capture)

President-elect Donald Trump was up bright and early on Saturday and immediately hopped on Twitter to attack Georgia Congressman John Lewis (D) after the civil rights hero questioned the legitimacy of his presidency in light of reports of Russian involvement in the election.

In a Friday interview on Meet the Press, Lewis claimed that allegations about Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf have stained his presidency and it can’t be erased.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” said Lewis, who was instrumental in organizing the Selma marches in 1965 that led to his arrest and a beating by police. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Saturday morning Trump returned fire in a two-part tweet, writing: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Going after one of the heroes of the civil rights movement who has gone on to have a distinguished career in the House of Representatives was too much for many on Twitter to take — particularly coming on Martin Luther King weekend.

Trump’s tweets and responses to the president-elect below:

Tom Boggioni
