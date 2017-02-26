‘A witch hunt against the American people’: GOP House intel chair balks at investigating Trump’s Russia links

Rep. Devin Nunes (Facebook)

The Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee dismissed calls for an investigation into ties between the Trump administration and Russian intelligence officials saying it would be a “witch hunt against the American people.”

Speaking at the California Republican Party’s spring convention in Sacramento, intel chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) compared accusations against the Trump White House to “McCarthyism,” reports Politico.

“This is almost like McCarthyism revisited,” Nunes told the attendees. “We’re going to go on a witch hunt against, against innocent Americans.”

According to Nunes, he doesn’t see enough warning signs from U.S. intelligence agency investigations to warrant hearings.

“At this point there’s nothing there,” Nunes said. “Once we begin to look at all the evidence, and if we find any American that had any contact with Russian agents or anybody affiliated with the Russian government, then we’ll be glad to, at that point, you know, subpoena those people before the House and let the legislative branch do its oversight and then we would recommend it over to, you know, the appropriate people.”

“At this point … we can’t go on a witch hunt against the American people, any American people who have not had any contact just because they appeared in a news story,” he added.