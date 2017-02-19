Activists troll Trump by posting ‘Impeach Bannon’ posters across the country

Impeach poster via Twitter

With questions being raised over who exactly is wielding power inside the White House, activists are calling for the ouster of Trump chief adviser Steve Bannon with “impeachment” signs popping up around the country and directed at the former Breitbart head.

Bannon, who stepped in and helped straighten out a faltering Trump campaign that eventually propelled businessman Donald Trump to the presidency, is considered by many to be a Svengali-type character, manipulating the newly-elected president.

According to The Hill, signs stating, “Impeach President Bannon,” followed by the timeline list: “Reagan Bush Clinton Bush Obama Bannon” have shown up in major cities across the country — just in time for President’s Day Weekend.

The signs have been spotted in New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

According to organizers behind the guerilla campaign, “No one voted for Steve Bannon. Yet he is the de-facto 45th President of the United States.”

The organizers also stated that they hoped to get a response on Twitter from the easily-riled Trump stating, “Maybe we’ll encourage an angry tweet or two. Maybe even get Trump to say his two favorite words to Bannon, ‘You’re Fired.’ ”

