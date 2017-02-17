Betsy DeVos surprised to be education chief but promises schools that ‘haven’t even been invented yet’

Betsy DeVos (Facebook)

Betsy DeVos knows she almost blew it during her confirmation hearings, but now that she’s on the job she offered a few more hints about how she’ll improve American schools as secretary of education.

She didn’t reveal many specifics, but DeVos promised that some schools might even be improved in ways that have not yet even been considered, reported Axios.

“I expect there will be more public charter schools,” DeVos told the website. “I expect there will be more private schools. I expect there will be more virtual schools. I expect there will be more schools of any kind that haven’t even been invented yet.”

The secretary of education did not say whether she expected those new types of schools to be developed and implemented during her tenure, but DeVos — a longtime charter school advocate and Republican donor — admits she never considered the possibility she would oversee public education at the federal level.

“It was the day after the election that somebody with whom I’ve worked for a number of years actually e‑mailed and said, ‘Would you ever think about Secretary of Education?'” DeVos told the website. “I literally have never given it a thought, but if the opportunity ever presented itself, how could I not consider it?”