CNN host hammers GOP Rep who didn’t know Trump has never once criticized Putin

Brianna Keilar and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) (Photo: screen capture)

CNN’s Brianna Keilar hammered Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) on Friday night when he claimed that President Donald Trump wouldn’t criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin because it wasn’t his style.

“His style is different,” Yoho explained. “This is something that over the last 15 to 20 years, you’ve seen us back up on our foreign policy and we’ve — there is a vacuum created. Other countries are going in. That’s why you saw Russia going like this and China going into the sea. There is a new quarterback on the field and they will work this out.”

Keilar showed a graphic of all of the people or companies that Trump has criticized via Twitter and compared it to a single graphic of Putin, who Trump has refused to criticize.

“He hasn’t?” Yoho could be heard saying, talking over Keilar. “Well, again, it’s style.”

Keilar asked how it is style over substance and Yoho explained that it is simply Trump’s “rhetoric.” He then pivoted to claim Trump has other problems facing the country to contend with. Those problems do not preclude him from attacking the list of people Keilar showed.

“If you want to say that is style and not substance because it’s rhetoric, then how is it, when we’re talking about Russia, we’re not talking about economic issues or domestic issues?” Keilar asked. “Why is that OK for him to do that? Explain to me how that is not substantive on Russia?”

“Well, you’d have to ask President Trump,” Yoho answered, simply. “I think it’s his style. He likes to be combative. He likes to go out after that.”

Watch the trainwreck below:

