Colbert apologizes to ISIS because Trump chose the media as the ‘enemy of the American people’ over them

Tom Boggioni

21 Feb 2017 at 06:18 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Late Show Host Stephen Colbert celebrated President’s Day by lampooning the latest president — Donald Trump — and warning those who called it “Not My President Day” that they need to deal with reality so, “no marching off into your fantasy world. Don’t leave me alone with this guy.”

The CBS host then took note of Trump calling the American media,”The enemy of the American people.”

“Let’s see what your president’s been doing. Friday, he went after the media with a bold accusation,” Colbert began as he adopted Trump’s voice,”‘The fake news media — failing New York Times, NBC News,  ABC, CBS, CNN is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people!'”

“You know who I feel bad for? “Colbert quipped. “ISIS. Yeah, they try so hard. Sorry, ISIS. If you want to get on the list, publish photos of Trump’s inauguration crowd — then he’ll be really angry at you.”

Watch the video below via CBS:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
