Conservative pundit: Trump only uses ‘cringe-worthy’ surrogates because no one else will lie for him

A clearly dismayed conservative commentator lambasted the Trump administration Sunday morning, saying President Donald Trump is in need of “adult supervision” because he clearly can’t get over the fact that he lost the popular vote.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, radio host Charlie Sykes unloaded on the Trump administration for offering up top adviser Stephen Miller to four of the Sunday talk shows, calling his combative performance “cringe-worthy.”

“I want to know who will play him on SNL next week,” Sykes said after watching Miller yell at multiple Sunday morning hosts. “What an extraordinary choice by the Trump administration to push Stephen Miller out when they actually do have some credible spokesmen. This was a cringe-worthy performance.”

“Stephen Miller has only one audience,” Sykes continued. “He’s playing to Donald Trump. This is somebody proving that he is the loyalist possible spokesman. But what you have there [in Miller] is you have the intersection of inexperience, incompetence and zealotry, and the fact that he is doubling down on something that is clearly just not true.”

As for the fact that the Trump administration seems to be reeling and is getting bogged down in petty squabbles, Sykes blamed Trump himself.

“They are undermining their own agenda, they have self-inflicted wounds,” Sykes complained. “They distract from it and the only explanation I can come up with is that Donald Trump is obsessed with the fact that he didn’t win the popular vote.”

“There needs to be some sort of adult supervision to say, ‘Move on, Mr. President, you’re the president of the United States and why are you re-litigating this by telling a demonstrable lie over and over and over again and demanding that your staffers basically, you know, throw their credibility into the bonfire, as well?'”

