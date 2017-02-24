Quantcast

CPAC scrambles to control damage after attendees wave Russian flags during Trump speech

Brad Reed

24 Feb 2017 at 10:44 ET                   
CPAC attendees wave Russian flags with the word "TRUMP" written on the front (Screen cap).

Staffers at CPAC quickly scrambled to confiscate Russian flags with the word “TRUMP” written on the front that were being waved by attendees during President Donald Trump’s speech on Friday.

The trouble began when some attendees took out pro-Trump flags to wave during the president’s speech that also happened to have the same white-blue-and-red striped pattern as Russian’s official flag.

Reporter Peter Hamby notes that CPAC staffers quickly realized that its attendees were waving Russian flags, and moved quickly to confiscate them.

