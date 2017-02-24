CPAC scrambles to control damage after attendees wave Russian flags during Trump speech
Staffers at CPAC quickly scrambled to confiscate Russian flags with the word “TRUMP” written on the front that were being waved by attendees during President Donald Trump’s speech on Friday.
The trouble began when some attendees took out pro-Trump flags to wave during the president’s speech that also happened to have the same white-blue-and-red striped pattern as Russian’s official flag.
Reporter Peter Hamby notes that CPAC staffers quickly realized that its attendees were waving Russian flags, and moved quickly to confiscate them.
Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017
Here's the #cpac staffer collecting Russian flags
No joke, someone has been handing out Russian flags that say #Trump on them. And people are waving them.#CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/CDZS5oEqyL
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) February 24, 2017
In addition to the attendees waving Russian flags, journalist Sarah Posner reports at least one attendee wearing a “Make Russia Great Again” t-shirt.
Spotted: A guy wearing a "Make Russia Great Again" t-shirt. #CPAC2017
— Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) February 24, 2017
Developing…