‘Demonstrably, unquestionably, 100 percent false!’: Shep Smith eviscerates Trump’s lie-filled presser

Shep Smith (Screengrab)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Thursday eviscerated Donald Trump’s repeated lies and constant barrage of attacks on the press, at one point calling the president’s entire performance “crazy.”

“It’s sort of our job to let you know when things are said that aren’t true,” Smith began. “This president keeps telling untrue things and he does it every single time he’s in front of a microphone … some of them aren’t really big, but they’re coming from the president.”

Smith noted the biggest question right now is the nature of Trump campaign aides’ “constant contact” with the Russian government during the 2016 election, adding “we don’t get a straight answer on this question.”

“He says Russia is a rouse, it’s fake news. The leaks are real, but the news is fake. So, that’s impossible,” Smith said later adding, “it’s very confusing.”

The Fox host said it’s his job to point out when the President of the United States says things that are “demonstrably, unquestionably, opinion aside, 100 percent false.”

Smith later slammed Trump for deflecting blame onto reporters and attempting to delegitimize negative stories about his administration. The Fox host specifically mentioned Trump’s treatment of CNN’s Jim Acosta, saying, “It’s crazy what we’re watching every single day. It’s absolutely crazy.”

“He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sport of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question,” Shep said. “Really? We’re fools for asking the questions? No sir, we are not fools for asking the questions. And we demand to know the answer to this question.”

“And you call us fake news and you put us down like children for asking these questions for the American people,” he continued. “The people deserve this answer, at the very least.”

Toward the end of the segment, an exasperated Smith summed up his takeaway from the press conference.

“I can’t even pick a headline from today, I can’t even pick a place to start,” Smith said.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: