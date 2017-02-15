Quantcast

Feds might be investigating Fox News for securities violations over Ailes sexual harassment

Tana Ganeva

15 Feb 2017 at 16:30 ET                   
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (Screen cap via Bloomberg)

Last year, Fox News head Roger Ailes was ousted from the network after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Now, Fox News may be the target of a federal investigation, stemming from settlements of the sexual harassment claims. According to the Hollywood Reporter, government officials  are launching a probe into the corporation for settling claims against Ailes without informing the company’s shareholders, in violation of rules set by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Reporter says that former Fox host Andrea Tantaros’ lawyer got a subpoena from federal prosecutors—the Department of Justice’s New York Southern District, headed by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

“Once I saw it, I knew what was happening,” Tantaros’ attorney, Judd Burstein, told the Reporter. “They were investigating whether Fox News violated securities laws by not reporting settlements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

According to Tantaros’ lawsuit, Fox News “operated like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult.”

