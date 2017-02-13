Quantcast

Feud erupts on The View after conservative attacks ‘judicial activists’ for blocking Trump’s travel ban

Eric W. Dolan

13 Feb 2017 at 13:03 ET                   
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of The View (Screenshot/ABC)

The hosts of The View on Monday debated President Donald Trump’s order banning U.S. entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jedediah Bila, a conservative, remarked that perhaps the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had blocked the controversial executive order because the court lacked important national security information that Trump had seen. She also decried the decision as “judicial activism.”

But her comments were quickly rebutted by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.

“That’s a misnomer,” Hostin, a lawyer, said. “This whole notion of judicial activism. Guess what? A judge’s law is to be active in interpreting the law. That’s what judges do.”

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
