Feud erupts on The View after conservative attacks ‘judicial activists’ for blocking Trump’s travel ban

Sunny Hostin, a co-host of The View (Screenshot/ABC)

The hosts of The View on Monday debated President Donald Trump’s order banning U.S. entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jedediah Bila, a conservative, remarked that perhaps the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had blocked the controversial executive order because the court lacked important national security information that Trump had seen. She also decried the decision as “judicial activism.”

But her comments were quickly rebutted by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.

“That’s a misnomer,” Hostin, a lawyer, said. “This whole notion of judicial activism. Guess what? A judge’s law is to be active in interpreting the law. That’s what judges do.”

