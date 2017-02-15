Quantcast

First, and likely only, footage of French novelist Marcel Proust surfaces

France24

15 Feb 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
Marcel Proust

Literature experts believe an extraordinary film clip of a 1904 wedding — stored in the French national film archives — very likely features the only known footage of legendary French writer Marcel Proust. The grainy, black-and-white wedding clip of Proust’s friend, Armand de Guiche, to Elaine Greffulhe, daughter of Countess Greffulhe, features a brief glimpse of…

