Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Trump can’t find a Flynn replacement because no one wants to ‘risk their career’

Gen. Barry McCaffrey on NBC News (Screen capture)

Appearing on MSNBC, retired Gen. Barry McCaffery said the Trump administration is having difficulties replacing ousted National Security Adviser Mike Flynn because likely candidates are looking at a “disorganized” White House and have no desire to destroy their careers.

McCaffrey, who served as the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President Bill Clinton, addressed the fact the former Gen. David Petraeus had withdrawn his name for consideration two days after Vice Adm. Robert Harward opted out after seeing President Trump’s widely derided press conference.

Asked to comment, McCaffrey first pointed out that many likely candidates wouldn’t be considered because they had previously criticized Trump.

“I think part of the problem is the intellectual heavyweights of the defense community and the Republican Party all denounced the president during the campaign, so the pickings are sort of slim,” McCaffrey explained. “Having said that, there are good people out there who I’m sure would consider serving.”

“The problem is the acrimonious nature, the disorganization inside the White House and for that matter, with among the government, is so profound that a lot of good people who are are going to be hesitant to risk their career for public service,” he warned.

Asked about the fact that former Sen. Dan Coats (R-IN) has yet to be confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, McCaffery didn’t see that happening.

“Well, I’m — I would not be unsurprised to see Senator Coats withdraw his name,” McCaffery replied. “There was a lot of talk about putting in other unqualified people in the administration and in the intelligence community. ”