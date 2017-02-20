Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Has everyone lost their minds?’: Jake Tapper slams CPAC for inviting Milo Yiannopoulos to speak

Erin Corbett

20 Feb 2017 at 10:34 ET                   
Jake Tapper (CNN)

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) decision to invite alt-right figurehead  Milo Yiannopoulos has grown more controversial after a video surfaced of him defending pedophilia. In particular, CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed Yiannopoulos’ invitation to attend the conservative event by noting that victims of pedophilia do not want to see their suffering treated lightly.

In a first tweet, Tapper wrote that a conservative friend of his who was “molested as a child” was “horrified” by the video of Yiannopoulos, noting his friend “could not be more distraught by this Milo tape.”

Tapper continued:

Tapper was not the only person to express disapproval over CPAC’s invitation to Yiannopoulos. A board member of the American Conservative Union also expressed concern on Sunday. Ned Ryun wrote in a tweet, “There’s nothing about this that’s amusing. This isn’t about free speech. This is about basic decency.”

Ryun tweeted again on Monday morning, adding, “The alt-right and its ‘fellow travelers’ have no place inside the conservative movement.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Swedish cops say Trump’s wild claims about Sweden based on ‘bad journalism’ by anti-Muslim ‘madman’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+