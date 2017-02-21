‘He spewed evil for profit — good riddance’: Internet celebrates Milo’s humiliating downfall

Milo Yiannopoulos appears on 'Power Lunch' on Sept. 8, 2016. (CNBC)

In the span of just a few days, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos lost his speaking gig at CPAC, his lucrative book deal, and now his job at Breitbart News.

Yiannopoulos’s downfall came in the wake of video posted over the weekend in which he lauded adult men who have sexual relationships with boys as young as 13, while at the same time boasting about a relationship he allegedly had when he was 14 years old with a priest.

Yiannopoulos — who has made a career out of making bigoted comments against Jews, Muslims, transgender people and others — has made a lot of enemies over the years, which is why it wasn’t surprising that many Twitter users reacted with unadulterated glee to his career turning into a complete train wreck.

Below are some of the top reactions to Milo Yiannopoulos’s departure from Breitbart.

Milo resigning, is even better than when radio stations stopped playing Vanilla Ice. — Citizen B (@Citizen__B) February 21, 2017

Milo lost his high profile speaking gig, his book deal and now his job all in the last couple days. pic.twitter.com/DFhGqwJVPY — Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 21, 2017

MILO IS FUCKING LOSING EVERYTHING. I AM SO FUCKING HAPPY THIS SHIT STAIN IS GETTING DESTROYED. — uvoa (@uvoanoir) February 21, 2017

In a win for human decency, Milo Yiannopoulos has just resigned from @BreitbartNews — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) February 21, 2017

Gotta admit, the arc of Milo's fall has been fascinating to watch. It's like Shakespeare for douchebags. https://t.co/3ltdtfgzVI — impboy (@impboy) February 21, 2017

Milo didn't have a career. He had a con. He spewed evil for profit. Good riddance. — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) February 21, 2017

Milo says his decision to resign from Breitbart is his alone, much like a 13-year-old who has sex with a 28-year-old. https://t.co/dP2L32Q2nN — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 21, 2017

Milo resigned. I look forward to hearing what White House appointment he's up for. — Drei Sands (@DreiSands) February 21, 2017

Can't wait for Milo to start hosting Family Fortunes — Will Harte (@wjharte) February 21, 2017