‘He spewed evil for profit — good riddance’: Internet celebrates Milo’s humiliating downfall

Brad Reed

21 Feb 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Milo Yiannopoulos appears on 'Power Lunch' on Sept. 8, 2016. (CNBC)

In the span of just a few days, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos lost his speaking gig at CPAC, his lucrative book deal, and now his job at Breitbart News.

Yiannopoulos’s downfall came in the wake of video posted over the weekend in which he lauded adult men who have sexual relationships with boys as young as 13, while at the same time boasting about a relationship he allegedly had when he was 14 years old with a priest.

Yiannopoulos — who has made a career out of making bigoted comments against Jews, Muslims, transgender people and others — has made a lot of enemies over the years, which is why it wasn’t surprising that many Twitter users reacted with unadulterated glee to his career turning into a complete train wreck.

Below are some of the top reactions to Milo Yiannopoulos’s departure from Breitbart.

