Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is what it would be like to live in a drought-stricken America

Popular Science

21 Feb 2017 at 02:09 ET                   
Drought, parched earth (Shutterstock)

I spent a week exploring how we’ll have to live in post-water America

Cutting water consumption requires more consideration than you’d think Matt Nager The author, in the act of saving water. One Saturday morning in December, I drank half as much coffee as usual and then, ­dull-eyed, walked to a hardware store to purchase the 18-gallon ­storage container I would use to take showers for the next seven…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Visit to UK by ‘petulant child’ Trump would embarrass the Queen: British lawmakers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+