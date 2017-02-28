‘I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling’: George W. Bush continues political assault on Trump

Sarah K. Burris 28 Feb 2017

On the heels of an interview filled with back-handed comments about President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush outright slammed the president and his administration for its “racism” and “name-calling.”

In an interview with People magazine, Bush went beyond the subtle jabs at Trump to accuse the new president of alienating people.

“I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling and I don’t like the people feeling alienated,” Bush began. “Nobody likes that.”

He went on to call the climate in Washington, D.C. “pretty ugly,” emphasizing, “I’m not going back nowhere!” Still, the former president said that he is “optimistic about where we’ll end up” as a country. He explained America has been through difficult periods before and figured its way out.

Bush also said that he is speaking out about Trump now because he didn’t “feel like” doing it before.

“I didn’t want to complicate the job and I’m not going to this time. However, at the Bush Center we are speaking up,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways to speak out, but it’s really through actions defending the values important to Laura and me. … We’re a blessed nation, and we ought to help others.”

The Bush Center is better known as the George W. Bush Presidential Center and serves as the former president’s library. The work will focus on immigration ceremonies, women’s reproductive-health programs in Africa and leadership training for Muslim women they bring from the Middle East to Texas. All issues that are significant contrasts to Trump. Despite Trump’s “Muslim ban,” the Bushes plan to push forward on their program to bring in women from the Middle East. “But we’ll figure out how to bring them over.”

