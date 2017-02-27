‘I’m open-minded, you’re not’: Tucker Carlson melts down after Bill Nye schools him on climate change

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Bill Nye -- Fox screen grab

Fox News host Tucker Carlson bit off more than he could chew Monday night when he tried to go head to head with ‘Science guy’ Bill Nye over climate change.

The combative Fox host pressed Nye to explain why people shouldn’t be skeptical about climate change, with the popular science explainer telling Carlson, “Climate change denial is denial.”

“The evidence for climate change is overwhelming,” Nye told an open-mouthed Carlson. “So we’re looking for an explanation for why you guys are having so much trouble with this.”

“I think most people are open to the idea of climate change,” Carlson parried. “The core question, from what I can determine, is why the change?”

Calrlson attempted to get Nye to establish a “degree” to which climate change can be linked to human activity, with Nye backing him up and explaining some basics.

“So the word ‘degree’ is a word that you chose,” Nye patiently explained. “But the speed that climate change is happening is caused by humans. Instead of happening on time scales of millions of years, or let’s say, 15,000 years, it’s happening on a time scale of decades. And now years.”

Carlson continued to interrupt Nye by asking a question and then interrupting him before he could answer, which was duly noted by Nye who held up his cell phone and quipped, “This is how long it takes you to interrupt me. It takes you quite a bit less than six seconds.”

A frustrated Carlson eventually dismissed Nye’s attempts to explain details of climate change studies, with the Fox host stating, “So much of this you don’t know. You pretend that you know, but you don’t know, and you bully people who ask questions. I’m open-minded, you are not.”

