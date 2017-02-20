Quantcast

InfoWars stooge goes down in flames after offering to pay for ‘lefty idiots’ to visit Sweden

Travis Gettys

20 Feb 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
Paul Joseph Watson (YouTube)

An editor for Alex Jones’ InfoWars website was buried in mockery after journalists eagerly accepted his offer to pay for their trip to a Swedish city identified by President Donald Trump as a hotbed for terrorists.

Paul Joseph Watson, the British conservative blogger and editor-at-large for InfoWars, dared journalists to accept his offer to visit the “crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo — and he appeared to be surprised when dozens took him up on his offer.

Things only got worse when Watson attempted to clarify the terms of his offer, along with some photos he thought might be scary.

Watson was buried in mockery after trying to rewrite the terms of his offer, and adding some random photos he apparently thought would scare his critics, but in the end paid out $2,000 to a hand-picked journalist to report from Malmo.

CNN reporter sleuthing Trump's crime wave in Sweden finds 'moose getting intimate with a wooden moose'
