InfoWars stooge goes down in flames after offering to pay for ‘lefty idiots’ to visit Sweden

Paul Joseph Watson (YouTube)

An editor for Alex Jones’ InfoWars website was buried in mockery after journalists eagerly accepted his offer to pay for their trip to a Swedish city identified by President Donald Trump as a hotbed for terrorists.

Paul Joseph Watson, the British conservative blogger and editor-at-large for InfoWars, dared journalists to accept his offer to visit the “crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo — and he appeared to be surprised when dozens took him up on his offer.

Any journalist claiming Sweden is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2017

@nickwessonphoto @joeyayoub Hey @PrisonPlanet – let us know when we can make this work. Excited to have your backing. — Rob McDonagh (@RobMcD) February 20, 2017

@PrisonPlanet As the saying goes, – put up or shut up. — Star Stuff (@Statistar30) February 20, 2017

@PrisonPlanet I accept your offer. My DM's are open. — Jack Evans (@Jack4Evanss) February 20, 2017

Hey @PrisonPlanet my go bag is ready…. Did you purchase my ticket and hotel? @DustinGiebel — Dustin (@DustinGiebel) February 20, 2017

I am still waiting for my money @PrisonPlanet. How do we proceed? I love Sweden pic.twitter.com/mY5zTLpKhV — Joey Ayoub (@joeyayoub) February 20, 2017

Things only got worse when Watson attempted to clarify the terms of his offer, along with some photos he thought might be scary.

Yes those evil Tennisplayers, the one with the 3 punk kids is not even taken in sweden source https://t.co/5zlgnw79jW @PrisonPlanet — Lars Lundquist (@GeekySwede) February 20, 2017

@PrisonPlanet Protests, police cars and… *gasp* YOUNG PEOPLE OH NO — Leif (@KuchiiKopi) February 20, 2017

Watson was buried in mockery after trying to rewrite the terms of his offer, and adding some random photos he apparently thought would scare his critics, but in the end paid out $2,000 to a hand-picked journalist to report from Malmo.