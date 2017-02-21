Internet shreds Trump for bragging about himself at African-American history museum
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C after having cancelled a previously scheduled visit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The museum first opened last September and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) delivered a speech during the grand opening celebration.
Trump feuded with Lewis earlier this year, when the president suggested Lewis was “all talk” and “no action.” Perhaps he had a change in opinion after his Tuesday visit.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion