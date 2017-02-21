Internet shreds Trump for bragging about himself at African-American history museum

Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C after having cancelled a previously scheduled visit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The museum first opened last September and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) delivered a speech during the grand opening celebration.

Trump feuded with Lewis earlier this year, when the president suggested Lewis was “all talk” and “no action.” Perhaps he had a change in opinion after his Tuesday visit.