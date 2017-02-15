Israeli reporter calls out Trump for ‘xenophobia and racist tones’ — but president brags he won

Donald Trump speaks at a White House press conference (CNN/screen grab)

President Donald Trump dismissed the concerns of an Israeli reporter who accused him of “playing with xenophobia and racist tones.”

At a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump largely received softball questions from his hand-picked choice of conservative journalists. But an Israeli reporter who was called on by Netanyahu asked the president a tougher question.

“Since your election campaign and even after your victory, we’ve seen a sharp rise in anti-semitic incidents across the United States,” the reporter noted. “And I wonder what you say to those among the Jewish community in the states and Israel and maybe around the world who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones?”

Trump responded by saying he was “honored by the victory that we had.”

“Three hundred and six electoral college votes,” Trump bragged. “We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there’s no way to 270. And there’s tremendous enthusiasm out there.”

“We are going to have peace in this country, we are going to stop crime in this country, we are going to do everything within our power to stop long-simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on,” the president continued. “I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation. Very divided.”

“I think you’re going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening. And you’re going to see a lot of love. You’re going to see a lot of love.”

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast Feb. 15, 2017.