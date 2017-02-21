Ivanka Trump hit with lien in New York for failure to pay taxes on her high end jewelry business

Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

It has been a tough month for presidential first daughter Ivanka Trump, with retailers dropping her fashion lines due to poor sales, and it got worse as it was revealed that she has been hit with a lien for failure to pay back taxes owed by her New York jewelry store.

According to documents acquired by the Daily Mail, Trump owes over $5,000 in taxes related to Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry — officially listed as Madison Avenue Diamonds LLC — located in Trump Tower.

According to the report, the high-end jewelry business routinely sells items in the $1,000 to $20,000 range.

Ivanka Trump has seen her brand take hit after hit since her father was elected, with major department stores dropping her clothing and jewelry lines.

Trump has reportedly stepped away from her businesses in order to advise her father, but is still listed in business filings as the chief executive officer of her companies in both Florida and New York.

According to LawNewz, Trump was ordered by a court to pay more than $2 million in a breach of contract case after she stopped making payments to a supplier for her jewelry business.