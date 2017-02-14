Key Republicans who held dozens of Benghazi hearings now eager to sweep Flynn scandal under the rug

Jason Chaffetz speaks at House Oversight hearing (C-SPAN)

Congressional Republicans who hounded the Obama administration and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the 2012 attacks on American personnel in Benghazi are not nearly as eager to investigate the Trump administration’s handling of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Reporter Jamie Dupress notes that Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R – UT), who is the chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t see any further need for a probe of Flynn, despite the fact that the White House kept him on as national security adviser for weeks after learning he might have been compromised by Russian spies.

“It’s taking care of itself at this point,” Chaffetz replied when asked if he had concerns over whether other aides knew that Flynn had lied about talking with the Russian ambassador about sanctions imposed against the country by the Obama administration in late 2015.

Q: "Are you not curious about what Trump aides knew about (Flynn)? Chaffetz: "It's taking care of itself at this point" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2017

Similarly, Rep. Devin Nunes (R – CA), who serves as chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday that he doesn’t plan on probing the Flynn scandal because he believes the president could use executive privilege to block Congress from looking into it.

House Intel Chief tells @mkraju he won't probe Trump over the Flynn scandal, President may have executive privilege https://t.co/Sqp6cUNHgi — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 14, 2017

Nunes put out an official statement shortly after Flynn’s resignation that praised the general for “dedicating so much of his life to strengthening our national security.”