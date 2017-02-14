Kremlin concerned Trump may be more ‘unpredictable’ than they had bargained for: report

Tom Boggioni 14 Feb 2017 at 00:59 ET

While there are still suspicions that the Russian government had a hand in the election of President Donald Trump, Kremlin policymakers are beginning to see problems with the newly-elected president’s administration that could unsettle the world in ways that were previously limited to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Foreign Policy, the election of Trump was once seen as “a divine gift,” but now that he is in power they’re not so sure.

While Kremilin policymakers preferred Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — who has a far more contentious relationship with Putin — Trump’s radical reorganization of the U.S. government, without regard to long term outcomes, robs Putin of his ability to keep the rest of the world on edge.

According to Foreign Policy, “Trump’s revolution is also ushering in a period of turmoil and uncertainty, including the likelihood of self-defeating trade wars. Still traumatized by the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Russia’s present leadership has no appetite for global instability.”

“With Trump in the White House, moreover, Putin has lost his monopoly over geopolitical unpredictability. The Kremlin’s ability to shock the world by taking the initiative and trashing ordinary international rules and customs has allowed Russia to play an oversized international role and to punch above its weight,” the piece continues.

“Putin now has to share the capacity to keep the world off balance with a new American president vastly more powerful than himself. More world leaders are watching anxiously to discover what Trump will do next than are worrying about what Putin will do next. Meanwhile, using anti-Americanism as an ideological crutch has become much more dubious now that the American electorate has chosen as their president a man publicly derided as ‘Putin’s puppet.'”

Kremlin insiders also worry that Trump may be ousted or assassinated, leading to a backlash against Russia, or that the volatile Trump could flip on Putin and crank up anti-Russian rhetoric if it suits his often mysterious positions.

As with most Americans, Kremlin analysts watch President Donald Trump each day, not knowing which tangent he will go off on and how it will affect them

