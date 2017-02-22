‘Leaving him alone can prove damaging’: Staffers warn Trump needs constant praise and limit on TV

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. From left are Vice President Mike Pence, the president's wife Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Staffers from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have reportedly warned that too much TV could be dangerous for the president.

Campaign staffers told Politico in a report published on Wednesday that the president requires constant praise and a limit on media consumption.

“If candidate Trump was upset about unfair coverage, it was productive to show him that he was getting fair coverage from outlets that were persuadable,” former communications director Sam Nunberg explained. “I would assume the president would like see positive and preferential treatment from those outlets and that would help the operation overall.”

And although former staffers said that Trump reads little online content, he is seemingly addicted to cable news.

To curb his urge to tweet, campaign officials said that they showed Trump positive coverage from friendly outlets like Breitbart, Fox News, the Daily Caller and the conspiracy theory website Infowars.

“He saw there was activity so he didn’t feel like he had to respond,” one former campaign official pointed out. “He sends out these tweets when he feels like people aren’t responding enough for him.”

Politico notes:

The in-person touch is also important to keeping Trump from running too hot. One Trump associate said it’s important to show Trump deference and offer him praise and respect, as that will lead him to more often listen. And If Trump becomes obsessed with a grudge, aides need to try and change the subject, friends say. Leaving him alone for several hours can prove damaging, because he consumes too much television and gripes to people outside the White House.

With Trump’s wife and son living in New York, staffers speculate that the president may have difficulty overcoming his obsession with negative coverage anytime soon.