Melissa McCarthy kills it as Sean Spicer in SNL White House press conference

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL -- screenshot

In what we hope will be a recurring SNL role, Melissa McCarthy played White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a hilarious spoof press conference from the White House briefing room.

“Settle down, settle down!” Spicer yelled to begin before engaging in heated verbal sparring with members of the press corps.

Spicer apologized for getting relations with the press off to a rocky start, “And by ‘rocky,’ I mean the movie cos I came out here to punch you in the face. Also, I don’t talk so good.”

Watch the video, embedded below: